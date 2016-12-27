Microsoft: Managing StorSimple virtual arrays in the new Azure portal
We’re happy to announce that the management of the StorSimple Virtual Device Series is now available in the new Azure portal. You can use the StorSimple extension in the new portal to create Azure Resource Manager based StorSimple managers to manage your virtual arrays.
What’s new?
- Enhanced user experience and improved navigation
- Optimized and multiple workflows for efficient task completion
- Integrated Support and Diagnostics experiences
- Support for inbuilt Azure roles and ability to manage access through custom roles
How to get started
You can create a new StorSimple Device Manager in the Azure portal to manage your virtual arrays by navigating to: + NEW –> Storage –> StorSimple Virtual Device Series.
Read the entire article here, Managing StorSimple virtual arrays in the new Azure portal – Hybrid Cloud Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
