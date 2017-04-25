Microsoft: Managing Mobility for Office365 Tweet Chat

Got questions about managing Office mobile apps? Want to learn more about Intune? Curious about Azure Information Protection? We have answers.

The Enterprise Mobility + Security engineering team will be hosting a Tweet Chat via @MSFTMobility on Wednesday, May 17th from 11:00 -12:00 PDT. Just make sure you use the #EnterpriseMobilityTweetChat hashtag in your questions to ensure they show up in the conversation.

During this Tweet Chat, our engineering team will be huddled in a conference room in our Microsoft Campus in Redmond, Washington, and we will be ready to tackle your questions such as:

What options does Microsoft offer for managing Office mobile apps?

How do Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile Application Management (MAM) differ?

How to protect and manage apps on non-enrolled devices with Intune?

How to configure Application Protection policies for Office Mobile Apps with Intune?

Read the entire article here, Managing mobility for Office365 Tweet chat – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.