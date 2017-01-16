Microsoft: Managing Favorites for Edge and Internet Explorer in Windows 10 Preview – We know IE!
- User ConfigurationAdministrative TemplatesWindows ComponentsMicrosoft Edge
- “Keep favorites in sync between Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge”
- After enabling this policy, favorites in Edge and Internet Explorer stay synchronized. This means, Favorites you add in Internet Explorer do appear automatically in Microsoft Edge too and Favorites you delete in Edge are deleted in Internet Explorer as well.
Another benefit of this policy, is that this setting eases also the maintenance of the favorites. In addition, the workflow also honors redirected favorites, so you can keep your IE-favorites on a network-share, and those are then copied to your Edge browser on the client.
