Microsoft: Managing Favorites for Edge and Internet Explorer in Windows 10 Preview – We know IE!

User ConfigurationAdministrative TemplatesWindows ComponentsMicrosoft Edge

“Keep favorites in sync between Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge”

After enabling this policy, favorites in Edge and Internet Explorer stay synchronized. This means, Favorites you add in Internet Explorer do appear automatically in Microsoft Edge too and Favorites you delete in Edge are deleted in Internet Explorer as well.

With the next release of Windows 10, which is already available through the Insider Preview Program on Build 14986 , we received a new way policy “Keep favorites in sync between Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge” to configure the favorites in IE and Edge.The new GPO is located under:

Another benefit of this policy, is that this setting eases also the maintenance of the favorites. In addition, the workflow also honors redirected favorites, so you can keep your IE-favorites on a network-share, and those are then copied to your Edge browser on the client.

