Microsoft Live Migration via Constrained Delegation with Kerberos in Windows Server 2016
Introduction
Many Hyper-V customers have run into new challenges when trying to use constrained delegation with Kerberos to Live Migrate VMs in Windows Server 2016. When attempting to migrate, they would see errors with messages like “no credentials are available in the security package,” or “the Virtual Machine Management Service failed to authenticate the connection for a Virtual Machine migration at the source host: no suitable credentials available.” After investigating, we have determined the root cause of the issue and have updated guidance for how to configure constrained delegation.
Fixing This Issue
Resolving this issue is a simple configuration change in Active Directory. In the following dialog, select “use any authentication protocol” instead of “use Kerberos only.”
Root Cause
Warning: the next two sections go a bit deep into the internal workings of Hyper-V.
Read the entire article here, Live Migration via Constrained Delegation with Kerberos in Windows Server 2016
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
