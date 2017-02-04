Home Desktop Microsoft: Leveraging Web Application Proxy in Windows Server 2016 to provide secure access to your SQL Server Reporting Services environment

A common ask from customers is around how to make their Reporting Services environment available to users outside of their internal corporate network.  This is especially important for them when they’re trying to use the Power BI mobile apps to view mobile reports and KPI’s while on the go.  Today, we’re pleased to announce that we’ve made updates to both SQL Server 2016 Reporting Services and the Power BI mobile apps to give companies some additional options to enable this in their organizations.

First introduced in Windows Server 2012, Web Application Proxy (WAP)provides reverse proxy functionality for web applications inside your corporate network to allow users on any device to access them from outside the corporate network. WAP pre-authenticates access to web applications using Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS), and also functions as an ADFS proxy.  Below is a typical network topology when using WAP.

While we’ve provided ad hoc guidance in the past around taking advantage of this functionality, we’ve not had official support for it in the mobile apps, nor did we have full support for viewing mobile report content in the browser for many scenarios using this setup.

Read the entire article here, Leveraging Web Application Proxy in Windows Server 2016 to provide secure access to your SQL Server Reporting Services environment

via the fine folks at Microsoft

