Microsoft: Last week in Azure: News from Connect(); 2017, Azure Virtual Data Center, and more

As covered in Scott Guthrie’s post, the annual Microsoft Connect(); event last week focused on developing for the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge to put “AI into the hands of every developer so they unleash the power of data and reimagine possibilities that will improve our world.” If you missed any parts of Connect();, you can find all of the Azure-related content on Channel 9 for on-demand viewing.

AI Expanding AI tools and resources for developers and data scientists on Azure – Announcements at Connect(); include updates to Azure Machine Learning (AML) including Azure IoT Edge integration, a new Azure Databricks service that combines the best of Databricks and Azure for Spark-based analytics, and a new Visual Studio Tools for AI development environment with Azure Machine Learning integration.

New NVIDIA GPUs coming to Azure accelerate HPC and AI workloads – We are launching a new VM size on Azure, the NCv3, which will offer the new NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU. Our NCv2, offering NVIDIA P100s, and our ND-series, offering NVIDIA P40s, are exiting preview and will be GA for your production workloads starting on December 1st. Azure Batch AI and our Data Science Virtual machine images can also take advantage of these GPU VMs.

Microsoft Cognitive Services updates for Microsoft Connect(); – Learn about recent updates to Text Analytics API, Translator API, and Custom Vision Service. Augment the next generation of applications with the ability to see, hear, speak, understand, and interpret needs using natural methods of communication. Add vision and speech recognition, emotion and sentiment detection, language understanding, and search, to applications without having any data science expertise.

Azure IoT Edge open for developers to build for the intelligent edge – Azure IoT Edge enables you to run cloud intelligence directly on IoT devices even smaller than a Raspberry Pi or as powerful as they need. At Connect();, we announced support for AI Toolkit for Azure IoT Edge, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Functions, and more.

Read the entire article here, Last week in Azure: News from Connect(); 2017, Azure Virtual Data Center, and more | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

