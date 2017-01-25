Microsoft: Kevin Scott named to newly created role of Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. has named Kevin Scott to a newly created role of chief technology officer (CTO) for the company. This is an expansion of Scott’s new role at LinkedIn as senior vice president of Infrastructure. As Microsoft’s CTO, Scott will drive strategic, cross-company initiatives to maximize Microsoft’s impact with members and customers.

Scott joins Microsoft’s Senior Leadership Team, reporting directly to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella.“We are thrilled that Kevin will bring to Microsoft his unique expertise developing platforms and services that empower people and organizations,” Satya said. “Kevin’s first area of focus is to bring together the world’s leading professional network and professional cloud.”

“The thing that gets me up in the morning and that has always excited me about technology is its role in empowering people and helping to enrich their lives,” Scott said. “I am very optimistic about where Microsoft is headed and how we can continue to use technology to solve some of society’s most important challenges.”

Scott will continue to play an active role at LinkedIn as senior vice president of Infrastructure and remain a member of LinkedIn’s executive management team. His distinguished 20-year career spans both academia and industry as a researcher, engineer and leader. Prior to his role as senior vice president of Engineering and Operations at LinkedIn, Scott held a number of engineering leadership roles at Google and AdMob. Scott is an adviser to several Silicon Valley startups, an active angel investor and founder of the nonprofit organization Behind the Tech.

