Microsoft KB: Configuration Manager 2007 client operations fail after you install a May 2017 security update for Windows Server 2008 R2

We have released a new KB article Configuration Manager 2007 client operations fail after you install a May 2017 security update for Windows Server 2008 R2 which contains a solution to the following issue:

Client-related operations fail in an installation of Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager 2007 that has the server locator point (SLP) role after you install one of the following May 2017 security updates for Windows Server 2008:

4018556 Security update for the Windows COM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability in Windows Server 2008: May 9, 2017

4019263 May 9, 2017—KB4019263 (Security-only update)

4019264 May 9, 2017—KB4019264 (Monthly Rollup)

Note This problem does not affect System Center Configuration Manager 2012 or the current branch version of the program.

This problem can affect the following operations:

New client registrations

Client assignments to new sites

Client reinstallations

Read the entire article here, KB: Configuration Manager 2007 client operations fail after you install a May 2017 security update for Windows Server 2008 R2

via the fine folks at Microsoft.