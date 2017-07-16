Microsoft KB: Configuration Manager 2007 client operations fail after you install a May 2017 security update for Windows Server 2008 R2
We have released a new KB article Configuration Manager 2007 client operations fail after you install a May 2017 security update for Windows Server 2008 R2 which contains a solution to the following issue:
Client-related operations fail in an installation of Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager 2007 that has the server locator point (SLP) role after you install one of the following May 2017 security updates for Windows Server 2008:
- 4018556 Security update for the Windows COM Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability in Windows Server 2008: May 9, 2017
- 4019263 May 9, 2017—KB4019263 (Security-only update)
- 4019264 May 9, 2017—KB4019264 (Monthly Rollup)
Note This problem does not affect System Center Configuration Manager 2012 or the current branch version of the program.
This problem can affect the following operations:
- New client registrations
- Client assignments to new sites
- Client reinstallations
Read the entire article here, KB: Configuration Manager 2007 client operations fail after you install a May 2017 security update for Windows Server 2008 R2
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper Learn about eG Enterprise’s unified monitoring capabilities as they apply to your infrastructure and particular challenges, whether application performance management, Citrix monitoring, Java monitoring or other business environments. eG Enterprise is a comprehensive suite of tools that provides total visibility and actionable answers to performance issues, beyond just metrics. […]
Share this:
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide