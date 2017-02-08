Microsoft: Just Enough Administration

Welcome to our Demo Tuesday Series. Each week we will be highlighting a new product feature from the Hybrid Cloud Platform.

Don’t leave all of your keys on one ring

One of the new Privilege Identity controls in Windows Server 2016 is Just Enough Administration (JEA). It uses PowerShell to provide role-based administration. That way IT personnel have the keys to only what they need to do their jobs, without giving them full admin access. This “just enough” approach limits the potential damage that can be done by malicious insiders or criminals who have hacked a trusted admin’s credentials. Take a look:

Read the entire article here, Just Enough Administration – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.