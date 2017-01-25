Microsoft – Join us for our first Enterprise Mobility + Security Twitter Chat
Have you ever wanted the opportunity to ask the Enterprise Mobility + Security team about Conditional Access? Join @MSFTMobility for a Twitter Chat on Friday, January 27th from 10:30 -11:30 AM PST. We’ll have folks from across the Enterprise Mobility + Security engineering team available to answer any questions you may have about Microsoft’s Conditional Access, like:
- What is Conditional Access?
- What is the most common scenario that you would use Conditional Access for?
- What is the difference between risk-based and location/device based Conditional Access?
- Can I protect on-premises apps with Enterprise Mobility + Security Conditional Access?
- Can I create multiple Conditional Access policies for an app?
- How can I secure Exchange ActiveSync with Conditional Access?
- How does Azure AD handle multiple policies?
- Does Conditional Access support multiple rules per policy?
- What happens if I set a Conditional Access policy in the new Azure console, does it affect policies set in the old Azure console or Intune console?
