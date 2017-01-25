Microsoft – Join us for our first Enterprise Mobility + Security Twitter Chat

Have you ever wanted the opportunity to ask the Enterprise Mobility + Security team about Conditional Access? Join @MSFTMobility for a Twitter Chat on Friday, January 27th from 10:30 -11:30 AM PST. We’ll have folks from across the Enterprise Mobility + Security engineering team available to answer any questions you may have about Microsoft’s Conditional Access, like:

What is Conditional Access?

What is the most common scenario that you would use Conditional Access for?

What is the difference between risk-based and location/device based Conditional Access?

Can I protect on-premises apps with Enterprise Mobility + Security Conditional Access?

Can I create multiple Conditional Access policies for an app?

How can I secure Exchange ActiveSync with Conditional Access?

How does Azure AD handle multiple policies?

Does Conditional Access support multiple rules per policy?

What happens if I set a Conditional Access policy in the new Azure console, does it affect policies set in the old Azure console or Intune console?

