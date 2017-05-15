Microsoft: Join a SUSE Linux Enterprise Server to an Azure AD Domain Services Managed Domain

A customer asked how they might use AAD-DS with SLES 11 SP4 to test their product. I am very familiar with Windows but still very much a Linux novice, and there seems to be no easy documentation that shows how to walk through this end to end. There are steps for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/active-directory-domain-services/active-directory-ds-admin-guide-join-rhel-linux-vm), but I couldn’t find steps to do this on other Linux distros. The package managers are different (SLES uses zypper, RHEL uses yum, Ubuntu uses apt-get), and the packages to use and instructions for configuring are cryptic and archaic. Turns out it’s really easy to domain join a machine using SLES.

What is Azure Active Directory Domain Services

The Azure Active Directory service does not directly provide NTLM, Kerberos, or LDAP, it provides WS-Trust, OpenID Connect, and OAuth capabilities. Applications hosted in Azure virtual machines may need these legacy authentication capabilities but can’t afford the latency of communicating back to on-premises infrastructure, requiring domain controllers to be hosted in the cloud. Many customers do not want to install their own domain controllers in cloud-hosted virtual machines, configure a VPN or ExpressRoute, and manage AD replication to on-premises domain controllers. This is exactly what Azure AD Domain Services (AAD-DS) provides: a managed domain controller with the same users and groups as your AAD directory. AAD-DS makes it easy to join a virtual machine to the managed domain so that your application can use NTLM, Kerberos, or LDAP with the same credentials that they use to log into Office 365 or Azure services.

Read the entire article here, Join a SUSE Linux Enterprise Server to an Azure AD Domain Services Managed Domain

via the fine folks at Microsoft