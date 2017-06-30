Microsoft: ISVs find their cloud footing on Azure

According to Gartner, “By 2020, anything other than a cloud-only strategy for new IT initiatives will require justification at more than 30% of large-enterprise organizations.” With innovation shifting to public datacenters, pressure is on ISVs to develop their own cloud roadmap.

Moving to the cloud is a big step, but it might be easier than you think. The Microsoft Azure platform has an array of options that accelerate business transformation. Move to the cloud on your terms, and from there the sky’s the limit.

For example, Baker Hill, a technology solution provider to more than 600 banks and credit unions, needed to move more than 10 terabytes of data from its parent company’s datacenter in just 48 hours without using a transfer agent or touching anything in the originating datacenter. With help from Microsoft, Baker Hill migrated hundreds of databases with time to spare by using Azure ExpressRoute connected to Equinix’s high-speed network. And now that Baker Hill has met its migration deadline, the company is continuing to transform its offerings with Azure.

