Microsoft: Intune and Azure Active Directory team up to improve user access

The Intune Managed Browser for iOS and Android devices plays a key role in ensuring that data on mobile devices stays secure. It lets you safely view and navigate web pages that might contain company information, and provides a secure web-browsing experience. Today, we’re excited to announce a series of new enhancements that make it easier for your users to access the web apps and resources they need from anywhere. These new experiences are made possible by integrating the Intune Managed Browser with Azure Active Directory Application Proxy and the MyApps portal.

Give users secure and seamless access to web apps from anywhere with the Managed Browser and Application Proxy

The Azure AD Application Proxy enables you to provide your users with secure remote access to on-premises web applications. It is simple to use and configure, without requiring changes to your network infrastructure, and allows you to secure your applications with all the security features of Azure AD. When you provide remote access through Application Proxy you create an externally accessible URL for your internal resources. However, in some cases the internal & external URLs are different, requiring users to remember two URLs. Additional challenges can also arise when multiple applications are linked to each other using internal URLs, which may cause the links to break when accessed from the internet under certain circumstances. Broken links frustrate users and can stop productivity in its tracks – unintentionally barring them from accessing important resources on the go.

via the fine folks at Microsoft.