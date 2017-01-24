Microsoft Intune 2016 – A Year in Review
Where you are today is not where you will be tomorrow. Things change fast these days. Regardless of your industry, you’re always in motion – evolving and adapting to the shifting needs of your business and workforce. Intune gives you a diverse set of tools for managing your complex mobile environment and empowering a workforce on the move. Intune’s innovative combination of mobile application and device management options gives you flexibility in how you manage and secure mobile productivity.
Delivering ongoing innovation from the cloud
Our cloud service model gives you many advantages. It eliminates the need to plan, purchase, and maintain on-premises hardware and infrastructure, lowering costs and making your day-to-day management experience much easier.
Read the entire article here, Microsoft Intune 2016 – a year in review – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
