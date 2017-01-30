Microsoft: Introduction to Deep Learning
Bianca Furtuna is a Technical Evangelist at Microsoft, currently focusing on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. As a Technical Evangelist, Bianca is engaging with technical audiences across the UK delivering presentations, workshops and technical advice. She is also working with various organisations to help them improve or architect their cloud solutions and support them in implementing Machine Learning and analytics services.
So if your interested in understanding
How is the future going to look like?
When are we going to reach true Artificial Intelligence?
Is the Singularity going to happen?
Read the entire article here, Introduction to Deep Learning- Bianca Furtuna – Microsoft Faculty Connection
via the fine folks at Microsoft
