Microsoft: Introduction to Azure IoT
Microsoft is offering a free training on Azure IoT. If you really care about IOT you should check it outJoin expert Jeremy Foster for this Azure IoT overview, and find out how to get started quickly. Explore the fundamentals of IoT and the Azure IoT platform, and see how the Azure IoT Hub easily connects, monitors, and manages IoT devices at scale.
Building on this foundational knowledge of the Azure IoT architecture, take a look at the hardware, software, and services that make your IoT solutions come to life. Learn how to implement cloud-to-device and device-to-cloud messaging, and review some basic device programming using the Azure IoT device SDKs. Wrap up the course with an overview of Azure IoT Hub Device Management, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure DocumentDB, and Microsoft Power BI.
https://mva.microsoft.com/en-US/training-courses/introduction-to-azure-iot-17611?l=uxXUIs4rD_606218965
