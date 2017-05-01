Home Desktop Microsoft: Introduction to App Extensions – Universal Windows App Deployment

Microsoft: Introduction to App Extensions – Universal Windows App Deployment

Microsoft: Introduction to App Extensions – Universal Windows App Deployment
One of the great new Universal App features in Windows 10 Anniversary Edition is App Extensions. This is the platform that Microsoft Edge uses to create its browser extensions and is available for any developer to use. This post is to give you a brief overview of App Extensions, show you where you can learn more, and to answer some common questions about App Extensions. At the end are a few links to samples and a great //Build session on App Extensibility.

What is an App Extension?

App Extensions can go by many names, such as plugins, add-ins, extensions, or add-ons. They all describe the same basic concept of one piece of software adding functionality to another piece of software. The key properties of app extensions are that they are an app-to-app relationship, and that they are typically made by 3rd parties.

Read the entire article here, Introduction to App Extensions – Universal Windows App Deployment

via the fine folks at Microsoft

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
Development
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

