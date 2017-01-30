Microsoft: Introducing VMConnect dynamic resize

Starting in the latest Insider’s build, you can resize the display for a session in Virtual Machine Connection just by dragging the corner of the window.When you connect to a VM, you’ll still see the normal options which determine the size of the window and the resolution to pass to the virtual machine:

Once you log in, you can see that the guest OS is using the specified resolution, in this case 1366 x 768.

Now, if we resize the window, the resolution in the guest OS is automatically adjusted. Neat!

Additionally, the system DPI settings are passed to the VM. If I change my scaling factor on the host, the VM display will scale as well.

via the fine folks at Microsoft.