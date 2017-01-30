Microsoft: Introducing VMConnect dynamic resize
Once you log in, you can see that the guest OS is using the specified resolution, in this case 1366 x 768.
Now, if we resize the window, the resolution in the guest OS is automatically adjusted. Neat!
Additionally, the system DPI settings are passed to the VM. If I change my scaling factor on the host, the VM display will scale as well.
Read the entire article here, Introducing VMConnect dynamic resize
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
