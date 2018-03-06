Microsoft: Introducing Azure Advanced Threat Protection

The nature and requirements of security have changed as the frequency and severity of cyber attacks have grown dramatically. With the increase in sophistication and velocity of these attacks, current IT security tools provide limited protection when user credentials, either on-premises or in the cloud, are compromised. And when there is an incident, responding to it in real-time is almost impossible.

Many of you have deployed Advanced Threat Analytics (ATA), our on-premises solution to help detect suspicious activity. Today Microsoft is excited to announce that Azure Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) is now generally available. Azure ATP is a cloud-based security solution that helps you detect and investigate security incidents across your networks. It supports the most demanding workloads of security analytics for the modern enterprise.

What is Azure ATP?

For security operators, analysts, and professionals who are struggling to detect advanced attacks in a hybrid environment, Azure ATP is a threat protection solution that helps:

Detect and identify suspicious user and device activity with learning-based analytics

Leverage threat intelligence across the cloud and on-premises environments

Protect user identities and credentials stored in Active Directory

Provide clear attack information on a simple timeline for fast triaging

Monitor multiple entry points through integration with Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection

