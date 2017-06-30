Microsoft Introduces Windows AutoPilot Deployment – Video
Principal PM Manager for Windows Enterprise and Security, Sidd Mantri, offers an overview of Windows Autopilot, a new cloud service from Microsoft that provides you with a zero-touch experience for deploying new Windows 10 devices to your organization. Sidd illustrates how you and hardware vendor can use Windows AutoPilot, to enable your users to easily setup new Windows 10 devices, and demonstrates the user’s set-up experience. Learn more at: aka.ms/WindowsAutoPilot.
This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper