Microsoft Introduces Windows AutoPilot Deployment – Video

Principal PM Manager for Windows Enterprise and Security, Sidd Mantri, offers an overview of Windows Autopilot, a new cloud service from Microsoft that provides you with a zero-touch experience for deploying new Windows 10 devices to your organization. Sidd illustrates how you and hardware vendor can use Windows AutoPilot, to enable your users to easily setup new Windows 10 devices, and demonstrates the user’s set-up experience. Learn more at: aka.ms/WindowsAutoPilot.

This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.