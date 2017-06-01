Microsoft Introduces Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016

One of the key features that was announced with the latest release of Azure Backup Server is Modern Backup Storage. Modern Backup Storage is a technology that leverages Windows Server 2016 native capabilities such as ReFS block cloning, deduplication and workload aware storage to optimize backup storage and time, and delivers nearly 50% disk storage savings and 3x faster backups. With Modern Backup Storage, Azure Backup Server goes a step further in enhancing enterprise backups by completely restructuring the way data is backed up and stored.

How does Modern Backup Storage work?

Add volumes to Modern Backup Storage and configure Workload Aware Storage

Begin backing up by creating Protection Group with Modern Backup Storage

Read the entire article here, Introducing Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016

via the fine folks at Microsoft.