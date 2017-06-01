Microsoft Introduces Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016
One of the key features that was announced with the latest release of Azure Backup Server is Modern Backup Storage. Modern Backup Storage is a technology that leverages Windows Server 2016 native capabilities such as ReFS block cloning, deduplication and workload aware storage to optimize backup storage and time, and delivers nearly 50% disk storage savings and 3x faster backups. With Modern Backup Storage, Azure Backup Server goes a step further in enhancing enterprise backups by completely restructuring the way data is backed up and stored.
How does Modern Backup Storage work?
Add volumes to Modern Backup Storage and configure Workload Aware Storage
Begin backing up by creating Protection Group with Modern Backup Storage
Read the entire article here, Introducing Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications