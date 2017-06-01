Home Cloud Computing Microsoft Introduces Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016

Microsoft Introduces Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016

0
Microsoft Introduces Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016
0

One of the key features that was announced with the latest release of Azure Backup Server is Modern Backup Storage. Modern Backup Storage is a technology that leverages Windows Server 2016 native capabilities such as ReFS block cloning, deduplication and workload aware storage to optimize backup storage and time, and delivers nearly 50% disk storage savings and 3x faster backups. With Modern Backup Storage, Azure Backup Server goes a step further in enhancing enterprise backups by completely restructuring the way data is backed up and stored.

How does Modern Backup Storage work?

Add volumes to Modern Backup Storage and configure Workload Aware Storage

Begin backing up by creating Protection Group with Modern Backup Storage

Read the entire article here, Introducing Modern Backup Storage with Azure Backup Server on Windows Server 2016

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Storage
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video, we will discuss how SysKit can help you monitor your SharePoint environment: Learn how to monitor specific SharePoint roles by tracking their performance counters, services, and SharePoint site metrics such as full page load or search indexing rate. Detect changes in SharePoint Server configuration and receive real-time alerts for any potential issues […]

        read more
        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495900618_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Quick Look at System Center 2016 Operations Manager

          Learn about the highlights of System Center 2016 Operations Manager including tuning alerts, scheduled maintenance mode, and the new network monitoring management pack. To try it now, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/evalcenter/evaluate-system-center-2016 This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1495899416_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft on Trust, Privacy and the GDPR Video

          1495901253_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN706 Video – Build a XenApp real-time session monitoring dashboard

          1496261439_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: DGX-1 vs. Do It Yourself – Explainer Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video