Microsoft Introduces Microsoft R Server 9.1 Release

This post is authored by Nagesh Pabbisetty, Partner Director of Program Management at Microsoft.

The pace of adoption of Advanced Analytics (AA) and Machine Learning (ML) among expert data scientists in Tier-1 enterprises is increasing fast. This pace can be significantly increased when enterprise-grade AA and ML are available within the environments where the customers’ data is, infusing intelligence into mission-critical applications is made much easier and, enterprises can turn to a single vendor to make the world of AA and ML is synthesized and supported with the SLAs they have come to expect. At Microsoft, our mission has been to make this vision of ambient intelligence a reality for our customers. We took the first step with Microsoft R Server 9.0, and we are continuing that innovation with this Microsoft R Server 9.1 release.

You can immediately download Microsoft R Server 9.1 from MSDN and Visual Studio Dev Essentials. It comes packed with tons of value built on top of the latest open source R engine, and includes several exciting new capabilities that make R enterprise-class.



Read the entire article here, Introducing Microsoft R Server 9.1 Release

via the fine folks at Microsoft