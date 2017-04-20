Microsoft Introduces H2O.ai on Azure HDInsight

We are excited to announce that H2O’s AI platform is now available on Azure HDInsight Application Platform. Users can now use H2O.ai’s open source solutions on Azure HDInsight, which allows reliable open source analytics with an industry-leading SLA.

To learn more about H2O integration with HDInsight, register for the webinar held by H2O and Azure HDInsight team.

HDInsight and H2O to make data science on big data easier Azure HDInsight is the only fully-managed cloud Hadoop offering that provides optimized open source analytical clusters for Spark, Hive, MapReduce, HBase, Storm, Kafka, and R Server backed by a 99.9% SLA. Each of these big data technologies and ISV applications, such as H2O, are easily deployable as managed clusters with enterprise-level security and monitoring.

The ecosystem of data science has grown rapidly in the last a few years, and H2O’s AI platform provides open source machine learning framework that works with Spark sparklyr and PySpark. H2O’s Sparkling Water allows users to combine the fast, scalable machine learning algorithms of H2O with the capabilities of Spark. With Sparkling Water, users can drive computation from Scala/R/Python and utilize the H2O Flow UI, providing an ideal machine learning platform for application developers.

Read the entire article here, Introducing H2O.ai on Azure HDInsight | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.