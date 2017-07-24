Microsoft Introduces Enterprise Smart Contracts

Introduction Enterprise Smart Contracts – Full Whitepaper It has been a little over a year since we announced Project Bletchley, and since that time we have been working directly with our partners and customers to understand how the cloud can help developers build a new generation of modern applications with blockchain as a core data layer.

Our initial goal for “Blockchain as a Service” was to make it easier for developers to set up a lab environment, get their hands dirty, and build something useful for the enterprise using a blockchain. Microsoft Azure makes it ridiculously easy to spin up the blockchain of your choice, including leading platforms such as Ethereum, Quorum (EEA), Hyperledger Fabric, R3 Corda and Chain Core – we’ve made great progress against those initial goals.

Easing the deployment of this “plumbing” exposed perhaps an even larger challenge: how to build applications for these new environments. Our customers and partners often say to us, “Ok, you’ve made it easy for me to stand up these blockchain networks, but what do I do now?”

This echoes the mid-to-late 1990s when just getting connected to the internet was made much easier with TCP/IP and a web browser included in your operating system for “surfing” the web. The early “surfing” experience, however, was limited to a small set of static web pages and basic email. There was a long way to go from Windows 95 to the .com craze, as the early software development platforms and tools were simply not designed for the web. The result: it took a lot of learning and iterative innovation before you could stand up a viable e-commerce site. Blockchain platforms are in a similar position today: Azure makes it easier to get connected to the “network,” but you can’t do much with it yet.

