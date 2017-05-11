Microsoft Introduces Azure App Service Support Center
“Why was my Web App down?”
“How do I fix it?”
These are the common questions with no easy answers. Wouldn’t it be nice if solutions on what to do next are readily available? The Azure App Service Support Center is the answer. You can access it via “Diagnose and solve problems” in the web app settings blade.
There are many reasons why a web app could experience a downtime – for instance, platform service outages, application code bugs, CPU or memory exhaustion, new deployment having unknown bugs, app crashes, faulty VM instances, abnormal recycles, port or socket exhaustions, exceptions in code, thread exhaustions and many more.
In this initial release of Azure App Service Support Center, we are optimizing for the following scenarios
- Service outages, platform health issues
- Abnormal CPU usage
- Abnormal memory usage
- Application code issues
Read the entire article here, Introducing Azure App Service Support Center
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications