Microsoft Introduces Azure App Service Support Center

“Why was my Web App down?”

“How do I fix it?”

These are the common questions with no easy answers. Wouldn’t it be nice if solutions on what to do next are readily available? The Azure App Service Support Center is the answer. You can access it via “Diagnose and solve problems” in the web app settings blade.

There are many reasons why a web app could experience a downtime – for instance, platform service outages, application code bugs, CPU or memory exhaustion, new deployment having unknown bugs, app crashes, faulty VM instances, abnormal recycles, port or socket exhaustions, exceptions in code, thread exhaustions and many more.

In this initial release of Azure App Service Support Center, we are optimizing for the following scenarios

Service outages, platform health issues Abnormal CPU usage Abnormal memory usage Application code issues

