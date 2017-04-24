Microsoft: Interview with a Microsoft MVP and Azure Development Ninja

Who are you, where are you, and what do you do? What are your specialty technologies?

I am a Solution Architect and Microsoft MVP based in Mauritius. My role is to lead the Digital Transformation journey for customers throughout the organization. This involves working with the customers to find solutions to the problems they are facing and architect digital solutions. I lead the projects technically from conception to production at all the stages.

My job also allows me to be a strong advocate of new technologies which can be used to craft innovative solutions for the customers inside the group after appropriate R&D and POC is done.

My technical experience includes .NET application development for Web, Mobile & Desktop, data warehousing & BI. I have now a strong interest in developing intelligent applications by using the Azure Analytics Tools such as Azure Machine Learning, Cognitive Services, Azure HDInsight, Bots & Power BI, (just to name a few).

