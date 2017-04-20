Microsoft: Integrated management and security across your hybrid cloud

Do you have a truly end-to-end view of your hybrid cloud environment? Most environments today are complex, with multi-tier applications that may span multiple datacenters and cloud hosting environments. In fact, the reality is that for most companies, complexity is the number one challenge in a hybrid cloud environment, according to the 2017 State of Hybrid Cloud research study. Not coincidentally, respondents identified unified management across multiple operating systems and public clouds as a top priority.

To make sure your critical applications and systems perform at peak efficiency, you need a big picture view that spans the different application components and infrastructure services, and includes the ability to act on insights and resolve issues quickly. The advantage of doing this deep level of analytics in the cloud is that you can have unlimited scale and flexibility with your log data, without the heavy weight of infrastructure to put in place. With management-as-a-service in Azure, you let us do the hard part of correlating, analyzing, and crowd-sourcing information. You can then use the insights you gain to start anticipating and resolving issues before problems result in business impact.

Read the entire article here, Integrated management and security across your hybrid cloud – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.