Microsoft: Installing latest PowerShell Core 6.0 Release on Linux just got easier!
As we continue our journey from Alpha releases and eventually to Beta, you can continue to download the latest releases from our GitHub repository.
However, our goal has always been to enable installation through popular existing Linux package management tools like apt-get and yum.I am pleased to announce that we have now published PowerShell Core 6.0 alpha.15 to https://packages.microsoft.com!
Install PowerShell Core on Ubuntu 14.04
