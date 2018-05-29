Microsoft Hyper-V Integration Services – Where Are We Today?

Hyper-V Integration Services provide critical functionality to Guests (virtual machines) running on Microsoft’s virtualization platform (Hyper-V). For the most part, virtual machines run in an isolated environment on the Hyper-V host. However, there is a high-speed communications channel between the Guest and the Host that allows the Guest to take advantage of Host-side services. If you who have been working with Hyper-V since its initial release you may recognize this architecture diagram

As seen in the diagram, the Virtualization Service Client (VSC) running in a Guest communicates with the Virtualization Service Provider (VSP) running in the Host over a communications channel called the Virtual Machine BUS (VMBUS). The Integration Services available to virtual machines today are shown here:

Integration Services are enabled in the Virtual Machine settings in Hyper-V Manager or by using the PowerShell cmdlet Enable-VMIntegrationService. These correspond to services running both in the virtual machine (VSC) itself and in the Host (VSP).

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.