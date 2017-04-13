Microsoft: Hybrid Cloud just got easier: New Azure Migration resources and tools available

Most customers we talk with are using a Hybrid Cloud approach to take advantage of the cloud and their existing applications and infrastructure. Whether you’re considering migrating some or all your applications to the cloud, the transition from on-premises requires careful planning. You need to understand how much it will cost, how to size your environment, what virtual machine options to choose, and more – and you want to do all this in the smartest and most cost-effective way possible.

With this in mind, today we are offering new tools and resources to help you tap into the power of the hybrid cloud to optimize your business:

Read the entire article here, Hybrid Cloud just got easier: New Azure Migration resources and tools available

via the fine folks at Microsoft.