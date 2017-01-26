Microsoft: How to protect your on-prem physical machines

BC/DR is a key consideration for all organizations big or small. Thanks to Azure, we now have an affordable and easy to implement BC/DR solution . Azure site recovery service(ASR) can be used for a multitude of disaster recovery scenarios, with an economic pay-as-you-go costing model. The DR scenarios catered to by ASR currently are:

DR site in Azure

– Physical machines to Azure

-VMware environment to Azure

– Hyper-v(with or without VMM) to Azure

DR site in a secondary DC, and orchestration by ASR

-VMM site to site

-VMware/Physical to VMware

-VMM to VMM(SAN replication)

This week in my Azure labs, I tried out the first scenario, ie DR from On-Prem Physical machines to Azure. This blog is all about my little experiment and some tips and tricks that I learned during the same.

The following link , which explains the procedure for protecting Physical/VMware environment is a good starting point: https://azure.microsoft.com/en-in/documentation/articles/site-recovery-vmware-to-azure/

