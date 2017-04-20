Home Cloud Computing Microsoft: How to fix Load Balancer not working in Round-robin fashion for your Cloud Service

Microsoft: How to fix Load Balancer not working in Round-robin fashion for your Cloud Service

0
Microsoft: How to fix Load Balancer not working in Round-robin fashion for your Cloud Service
0

I recently came across a case where customer has an issue that the Load balancer of his cloud service is not working in round robin basis. He confirmed that by seeing more number of requests going to few instances whereas the other instances are getting very less number of requests. To analyse the issue, we have collected the IIS logs from all the instances( Customer has 7 instances) and when we parsed the logs, we could be able to confirm the same that 2 instances are getting very less number of requests than the other 5 instances.

How Load Balancer works?

Load balancer uses 5 tuple algorithm to distribute client requests by default. This algorithm is a 5 tuple (source IP, source port, destination IP, destination port, protocol type) hash to map traffic to available servers. It provides stickiness only within a transport session. Packets in the same TCP or UDP session will be directed to the same datacenter IP (DIP) instance behind the load balanced endpoint. When the client closes and re-opens the connection or starts a new session from the same source IP, the source port changes and causes the traffic to go to a different DIP endpoint.

If most of the load goes to a single instance, the number one reason is due to the testing client creating and reusing the same TCP connections. The Azure loadbalancer does round robin load balancing for new incoming TCP connections, not for new incoming HTTP requests. So when a client makes the first request to the cloudapp.net URL, the LB sees an incoming TCP connection and routes it to the next instance in the LB rotation, and then the TCP connection is established between the client and the server.  Depending on the client app, all future HTTP traffic from that client will may go over the same TCP connection or a new TCP connection.

Read the entire article here, How to fix Load Balancer not working in Round-robin fashion for your Cloud Service – Microsoft Azure Cloud Integration Engineering

via the fine folks at Microsoft

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Networking
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video you can learn how to manage SQL Server permissions across multiple SQL Server instances and enforce the latest SQL Server security and SQL Server configuration management best practices. SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL […]

        read more
        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492684347_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Overview of Microsoft Machine Language R package

          Bringing the new  advanced analytics, machine learning libraries into Hadoop/Spark and Linux extending the Microsoft R footprint beyond SQL Server R Services. Download and try MicrosoftML package in SQL Server 2016: https://aka.ms/msmlyt This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1492682585_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: New Personal Calendar Overlay feature for Secure Mail

          1492683139_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: Take a Lab, Win a Drone

          1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

          SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!