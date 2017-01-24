Microsoft: How to Figure Out the Line of Code When PowerShell Hangs
When executing Powershell script, there could be slowness or hang issue. In order to solve this kind of problems, what can we do? Ideally, we can just add more log and run the script again to reproduce the problem. While, in some condition, the script is just running in production environment and the log is not enough for us to make troubleshooting. Furthermore, we probably are not sure whether we can reproduce the issue again. In this post, I will demonstrate how to debug prowershell hang issue in production environment, figure out which line of the code is experiencing the hang problem.
Basically, Powershell is based on .Net, that means we can debug Powershell process just as we debug normal .Net application. Before proceeding, you need install Windbg and also know basic .Net SOS debugging commands. When you observes Powershell hang (actually probably just slowness) symptom, capture dump by select the powershell.exe process in task manager and “Select Dump File”. It is suggested to capture multiple dumps with several minutes interval, that will help us figure out it is hang or slowness.
In the following, I will use the below simple powershell script to reproduce hang and demo how to make the troubleshooting.
Read the entire article here, Figure Out the Line of Code When PowerShell Hangs – Wu Shuai’s Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft
