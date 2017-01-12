Microsoft: How to Connect Raspberry Pi to Azure Storage
This one is for everyone out there who owns one of the over 5 million Raspberry Pi computers that have been sold thus far. This is a nice trick for setting up access to Azure file storage from within your Raspberry Pi.
I am using Ubuntu Mate on the RPi3 with the built-in wireless adapter, but these steps can work with other configurations as well. Conceptually it is pretty simple. Create the Azure storage account, get the access key, and then mount the new network file share on the Raspberry Pi using that access key.Here are the instructions for how to do this on Linux: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/storage/storage-how-to-use-files-linux
You can simultaneously mount the same share on recent versions of Windows as well if that helps you move files around:
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/storage/storage-dotnet-how-to-use-files#mount-the-file-share
Read the entire article here, how to connect raspberry pi to azure storage – Eric Jarvi
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Share this:
