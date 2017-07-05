Microsoft: How the SQLCAT Customer Lab is Monitoring SQL on Linux
SQLCAT often works with early adopter customers, bring them into our lab, and run their workloads. With SQL Server now available on Linux, we needed a way to visualize performance and PerfMon, being a Windows only tool, was no longer an option. After a lot of research on ways to monitor performance in Linux, we didn’t find a de facto standard. However, we did learn that in the open source community there are many ways of accomplishing a goal and that there is no one “right way”, rather choose the way that works best for you.
The following solutions were tested:
- Graphing with Grafana and Graphite
- Collection with collectd and Telegraf
- Storage with Graphite/Whisper and InfluxDB
We landed on a solution which uses InfluxDB, collectd and Grafana. InfluxDB gave us the performance and flexibility we needed, collectd is a light weight tool to collect system performance information, and Grafana is a rich and interactive tool for visualizing the data.
In the sections below, we will provide you with all the steps necessary to setup this same solution in your environment quickly and easily. Details include step-by-step setup and configuration instructions, along with a pointer to the complete GitHub project.
Read the entire article here, How the SQLCAT Customer Lab is Monitoring SQL on Linux
via the fine folks at Microsoft
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper