Microsoft: How the SQLCAT Customer Lab is Monitoring SQL on Linux

SQLCAT often works with early adopter customers, bring them into our lab, and run their workloads. With SQL Server now available on Linux, we needed a way to visualize performance and PerfMon, being a Windows only tool, was no longer an option. After a lot of research on ways to monitor performance in Linux, we didn’t find a de facto standard. However, we did learn that in the open source community there are many ways of accomplishing a goal and that there is no one “right way”, rather choose the way that works best for you.

The following solutions were tested:

Graphing with Grafana and Graphite

Collection with collectd and Telegraf

Storage with Graphite/Whisper and InfluxDB

We landed on a solution which uses InfluxDB, collectd and Grafana. InfluxDB gave us the performance and flexibility we needed, collectd is a light weight tool to collect system performance information, and Grafana is a rich and interactive tool for visualizing the data.

In the sections below, we will provide you with all the steps necessary to setup this same solution in your environment quickly and easily. Details include step-by-step setup and configuration instructions, along with a pointer to the complete GitHub project.

