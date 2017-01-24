Microsoft: How is this perf testing thing actually working?

This post is #3 in a series of posts about performance testing.

Post #1 was all about setting up an instance of NAV on Azure and get perf tests up running.

Post #2 was all about scaling the number of users and running multi-tenancy.

But what actually happens when running perf tests?

When running a perf test called OpenCustomerList it doesn’t take a lot of thinking to figure out what the test does, but how does it do it?

The CreateAndPostSalesOrder test will Create a Sales Order and Post it, but how?

The core

The core of perf testing is really to simulate users and user actions. This can of course be done using tools, which can control either the Windows Client or the Web Client in a browser and simulate key presses and mouse events. There are a lot of tools with this functionality, but I would argue that they all rely very much on how the Client is implemented and the how the rendering is done.

