Microsoft: How do your enterprise mobility and security solutions stack up?
Many of our customers have existing mobility and security solutions that are either legacy investments or focused point solutions that respond to specific needs—very few organizations are able to start from scratch. The complexity of coordinating multiple point solutions, combined with the leaner budgets and shrinking bandwidth of IT, can make it challenging to evaluate how your mobility strategy stacks up to current market options. So, we made it easier for you: take the Enterprise Mobility Assessment.
The Enterprise Mobility Assessment walks you through a series of focused questions that determine your existing levels of control and flexibility available to IT administrators through solutions for identity and access management, mobile device and application management, and data security and information protection. The assessment only takes about 10 minutes and can help you evaluate the strength of your enterprise mobility and security strategy across your environment.
Once you complete the assessment, you’ll receive a summary report that outlines how your current solutions compare to industry-leading technologies and documents your strengths, security and management gaps, as well as your potential areas of risk.
Read the entire article here, How do your enterprise mobility and security solutions stack up? – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published