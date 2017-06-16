Microsoft: How do your enterprise mobility and security solutions stack up?

Many of our customers have existing mobility and security solutions that are either legacy investments or focused point solutions that respond to specific needs—very few organizations are able to start from scratch. The complexity of coordinating multiple point solutions, combined with the leaner budgets and shrinking bandwidth of IT, can make it challenging to evaluate how your mobility strategy stacks up to current market options. So, we made it easier for you: take the Enterprise Mobility Assessment.

The Enterprise Mobility Assessment walks you through a series of focused questions that determine your existing levels of control and flexibility available to IT administrators through solutions for identity and access management, mobile device and application management, and data security and information protection. The assessment only takes about 10 minutes and can help you evaluate the strength of your enterprise mobility and security strategy across your environment.

Once you complete the assessment, you’ll receive a summary report that outlines how your current solutions compare to industry-leading technologies and documents your strengths, security and management gaps, as well as your potential areas of risk.

Read the entire article here, How do your enterprise mobility and security solutions stack up? – Enterprise Mobility and Security Blog

