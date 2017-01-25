Microsoft: How can you associate your Office 365 Azure AD to an existing Azure Subscription?

This was a question from an education customer in the southwest. They had been using Azure for about two years in production and now were standing up Office 365 and Azure AD with AAD Connect associated to an existing EOP Azure AD tenant. The customer question became how can you join an existing Azure subscription to another parallel Azure AD instance (EOP, Office 365)?

Azure AD and Azure

Every Azure subscription comes with a default Azure Active Directory (AAD with a .onmicrosoft.com address). It is recommended to use Azure AD credentials over your Microsoft Account/LiveID for managing Azure subscriptions since you have more control and flexibility. In my customer’s case, they had an Azure AD they had been using with their Azure subscription but now they wanted to integrate with their on premises AD which was integrated in another Azure AD instance.

The problem they ran into is they were not able to validate production domains, such as contoso.edu, from their local AD because the domains were already in use in another Office 365/EOP default Azure AD instance.

