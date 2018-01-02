Microsoft: How Azure Security Center detects vulnerabilities using administrative tools

Earlier this year, Rob Mead wrote a great article on the techniques used at scale by Azure Security Center to detect threats. In this post, we’ll go into the details on one such example, enabling Azure Security Center to detect usage of backdoor user account creation.

Backdoor user accounts are those accounts that are created by an adversary as part of the attack, to be used later in order to gain access to other resources in the network, open new entry points into the network as well as achieve persistency. MITRE lists the create account tactic as part of the credentials access intent of stage and lists several toolkits that uses this technique.

While it might seem at first glance that detecting such malicious account creation actions is easy, it is not often the case as creation of new accounts are mostly part of a legitimate administrative operation. Therefore, security products usually won’t alert on it as most organizations will have hard time coping with the volume of alerts to be triaged. This makes the account creation tactic a powerful adversary tactic.

