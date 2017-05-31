Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Workspot Extends Reach of Next-Gen VDI, Adding New Customers via the Azure Marketplace

Organizations need simplified virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) deployments that drive workforce efficiency and favorable economics. Workspot, with a dramatically different approach to cloud-based virtual desktops and apps, is strengthening its Microsoft partnership and building customer momentum with its next-generation VDI.

Workspot is shaking up the market with next-gen VDI and DaaS 2.0 solutions, demonstrated by results in core areas:

Focused investment on the Microsoft Partner Network : As a member of the MPN, Workspot is delivering end-user computing (EUC) solutions across the entire spectrum of small- and medium-sized and enterprise level joint customers.

: As a member of the MPN, Workspot is delivering end-user computing (EUC) solutions across the entire spectrum of small- and medium-sized and enterprise level joint customers. Microsoft Gold Certified Partner: This top-level certification demonstrates the company’s proven expertise in working with Microsoft technologies and delivering quality solutions. Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Direct Partner: Workspot is trained and authorized to sell Azure-based solutions, helping streamline and drive a great customer experience, and providing stellar support from start to finish. Managed Services Partner: Workspot is constantly benchmarking against the latest Microsoft technologies to meet the needs of our customers on Azure. Available on the Azure Marketplace: Workspot is the only VDI vendor on the Azure Marketplace deploying Windows 10 desktops and apps with flat-rate, predictable monthly fees.

Continued company growth: Key accomplishments so far this year include:

Key accomplishments so far this year include: Growing contracts 70 percent quarter over quarter in Q1 2017, making it a record quarter for Workspot. Marking 25 percent of bookings contributed from partners internationally, including deals inked in Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom. Releasing a critical new enhancement to the product called RD Pools, which brings the simplicity of Workspot’s VDI solution to virtual applications and server-hosted desktops.

Customer success momentum : As a leader in cloud-native VDI and Desktop-as-a-Service solutions, Workspot is enabling companies of all sizes to go live with desktop virtualization in just 60 minutes or less, including:

: As a leader in cloud-native VDI and Desktop-as-a-Service solutions, Workspot is enabling companies of all sizes to go live with desktop virtualization in just 60 minutes or less, including: A university with more than 30,000 students is able to serve its students more effectively, while reducing the cost and complexity of desktop management. A leading healthcare provider with a nationwide footprint that previously faced performance issues affecting doctors’ time and patient care. An engineering firm with 1,600 users that sought a solution to the problem of expensive GPU work stations and the difficulty of collaborating across geographies on large design files.



Amitabh Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Workspot, said: “According to industry analysts, 50 percent of new virtual desktop infrastructure users will be deployed on desktop-as-a-service platforms by 2019. Workspot solutions allow IT to choose whether they want to deploy their apps and desktops on-premises, in the cloud or both – unlike any other solution out there. We’re continuing to innovate and build on our momentum delivering turnkey VDI solutions in a fraction of the time and cost of legacy VDI 1.0 solutions.”

Tom Merkle, director of information technology, Houston Eye, said: “We’re the largest ophthalmology practice in the nation and before implementing Workspot, our doctors were losing about 30 or 40 minutes of productivity a day. With Workspot’s solutions, we’re now able to instantly deliver our new EMR apps to exam rooms in more than 25 locations. We’re saving 30 to 60 minutes per day of wasted time and enhancing the patient experience.”

