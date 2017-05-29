Microsoft: Get Started with Azure IoT today

At //Build 2017, Microsoft Azure made several announcements related to get started development experience with Azure IoT. Based on customers’ feedback, most of the developers are focusing on the device-cloud connectivity. Today, you can find more uniformed tutorials about how to connect your devices to Azure IoT and other Azure cloud services.By getting started with Azure IoT, you will learn how to,

Start innovating with Microsoft Azure Certified devices or simulated device

Step-by-step tutorials that help you quickly connect your devices to the cloud

Scenario-based tutorials help you prototype your own IoT solutions with Azure

First thing first, you need select your device to start,

Read the entire article here, Get Started with Azure IoT today – IoT Developer: Tooling and Experience

via the fine folks at Microsoft