Home Microsoft: Gain business insights using Power BI reports for Azure Backup

Microsoft: Gain business insights using Power BI reports for Azure Backup

0
Microsoft: Gain business insights using Power BI reports for Azure Backup
0

Azure Backup announced the support for alerting and monitoring in August 2016. Taking it a step further, we are excited to announce preview of Azure Backup Reports using Power BI. Azure Backup Reports provide the ability to gauge backup health, view restore trends, and understand storage usage patterns across subscriptions and across vaults. More importantly, this feature provides complete power to you to generate your own reports and build customizations using Power BI.

Key Benefits This feature provides the following capabilities and gives complete control to the customers for building reports:

  1. Cloud based reports – You do not need to setup a reporting server, database, or any other infrastructure since everything is completely managed on the cloud. All you need is a storage account and Power BI subscription. The Power BI free tier supports reports for backup reporting data under 1 GB per user.
  2. Cross subscription and cross vault reports – You can view data across subscriptions and vaults to get a big picture view, track organization SLAs, meet compliance requirements across departments, etc.
  3. Open data model –  You can now create your own reports and customize existing reports since the Azure Backup management data model is publicly available.
  4. Data visualization –  You can take advantage of Power BI’s data visualization capabilities to perform business analytics and share rich data insights.
  5. Access control – Power BI also provides the capability to create organizational content packs, which can be used for sharing selected reports inside the organization and restricting access to reports based on their requirements.
  6. Export to Event Hub and Log Analytics – Besides the ability to export the data to storage account and connect to it using Azure Backup content pack in Power BI, you can also export reporting data to Event Hub and Log Analytics to leverage it in OMS and other tools for further analysis.

Read the entire article here, Gain business insights using Power BI reports for Azure Backup | Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix, comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management. Join Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Giri Sonty, EUC […]

        read more
        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498200515_maxresdefault.jpg

          Best Practices Using Big Data on AWS – #AWS Session Video

          Join us for this general session where AWS big data experts present an in-depth look at the current state of big data. Learn about the latest big data trends and industry use cases. Hear how other organizations are using the AWS big data platform to innovate and remain competitive. Take a look at some of […]

          read more
          1498200453_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deep Dive on Amazon EFS – #AWS Session Video

          1498635924_hqdefault.jpg

          Introducing Amazon Connect Dashboard – Monitoring Contact Center Performance on #AWS

          1498136504_maxresdefault.jpg

          The State of Serverless Computing – #AWS Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video