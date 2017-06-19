Microsoft: Frequent, continuous releases coming for System Center

In today’s digital world, customers expect companies to interact with them through applications, and managing and monitoring these applications and the infrastructure they run on is crucial. While more applications and workloads are moving to the cloud, managing on-premises resources remains an important job for most organizations. To help you deliver agile IT operations at the pace of the cloud across all your workloads, we are excited to announce that System Center will soon offer more frequent feature release cycles. This will give you the opportunity to try new features and provide timely feedback to inform the roadmap items for the upcoming releases.

Faster release cadence

We will be delivering features and enhancements on a faster cadence in the next year, focusing on the highest priority needs of our customers across System Center components. You will see releases twice a year, aligned with the Windows Server semi-annual channel timelines. A technical preview is planned for release in the fall with the first production version available early next calendar year, and subsequent releases approximately every six months. These releases will be available to System Center customers with active Software Assurance. System Center Configuration Manager will continue to offer three releases a year to give you the latest updates for managing servers, PCs, and mobile devices.

Read the entire article here, Frequent, continuous releases coming for System Center – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.