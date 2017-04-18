Microsoft: Five reasons to run SQL Server 2016 on Windows Server 2016 – Part 4

Reach insights faster by running analytics at the point of creation

“Data! Data! Data! … I can’t make bricks without clay!” – Sherlock Holmes (Sir Arthur Conan Doyle)

If he lived today, Sherlock Holmes might be a data scientist, working to solve cases faster by using advanced analytics to augment his legendary deductive powers. Sherlock would insist on the fastest means possible of reaching insights. So what’s the best way to process massive amounts of data quickly to get faster time to insight?

It’s elementary: Sherlock would deduce that SQL Server 2016 and Windows Server 2016 are an exceptional platform in delivering built-in fast analytics by running queries at the point of creation.

At the OS level, Windows Server 2016 delivers new levels of performance with capabilities such as Persistent Memory (or Storage Class Memory), which improves latency by 3x, and Storage Spaces Direct, which gives you highly available, scalable storage area network (SAN) functionality on inexpensive industry-standard servers and produces read speeds that can exceed 25GB/second.

