Microsoft: Five reasons to run SQL Server 2016 on Windows Server 2016, Part 3

When does 2 + 2 = 5? When two teams work hard to deliver great products individually, but also work together to make the combination more than the sum of the parts. Windows Server 2016 and SQL Server 2016 are prime examples. The development teams have collaborated closely to ensure that the very best experience for data professionals emerges when you take advantage of the synergies built into the Windows Server OS and the SQL Server data platform. In this blog post, we share how the teams have worked together to deliver advanced functionality to improve database uptime and reliability, including effective disaster recovery across sites and domains.

Always On Availability Groups: Enhanced capabilities supporting new scenarios

Always On Availability Groups have been at the center of SQL Server availability since the 2012 release. Availability Groups establish a relationship between a set or group of databases and replicas of that group of databases on one or more replicas. This means all the databases in the group can move as a unit, eliminating the need for complex scripting solutions to do this task.

