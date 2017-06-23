Microsoft: Five keys to a more consistent, cost-effective enterprise cloud

IT professionals frequently tell us that their biggest challenge is getting more bang for the buck. Between maximizing development and operational capabilities with existing resources, maintaining or reducing costs, and preserving data security, making decisions about IT can feel like being stuck between a rock and a couple of hard places.

Although more organizations are adopting hybrid deployments as one answer to the problem, they’re seen as a temporary solution. When we asked IT professionals and business decision makers why, we found the main impediment to be lack of a common frame of reference for hybrid capabilities.

Let’s unpack that. IT needs to maximize existing resources, making them more flexible and scalable and improving performance for both machines and employees. IT needs to do all of it as cheaply and safely as possible, optimizing costs and maintaining end-to-end security. A hybrid cloud deployment delivers on these requirements in five key ways:

Read the entire article here, Five keys to a more consistent, cost-effective enterprise cloud – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.