Home Microsoft: Five keys to a more consistent, cost-effective enterprise cloud

Microsoft: Five keys to a more consistent, cost-effective enterprise cloud

0
Microsoft: Five keys to a more consistent, cost-effective enterprise cloud
0

IT professionals frequently tell us that their biggest challenge is getting more bang for the buck. Between maximizing development and operational capabilities with existing resources, maintaining or reducing costs, and preserving data security, making decisions about IT can feel like being stuck between a rock and a couple of hard places.

Although more organizations are adopting hybrid deployments as one answer to the problem, they’re seen as a temporary solution. When we asked IT professionals and business decision makers why, we found the main impediment to be lack of a common frame of reference for hybrid capabilities.

Let’s unpack that. IT needs to maximize existing resources, making them more flexible and scalable and improving performance for both machines and employees. IT needs to do all of it as cheaply and safely as possible, optimizing costs and maintaining end-to-end security. A hybrid cloud deployment delivers on these requirements in five key ways:

Read the entire article here, Five keys to a more consistent, cost-effective enterprise cloud – Hybrid Cloud Blog

via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Object storage provides a lower-cost, more durable and scalable alternative to block storage in the cloud. But most cloud platforms lack the key features needed to support existing enterprise applications. So how do you gain the benefits of file services for object storage in the cloud? In this webinar, we covered: Use Cases for object […]

        read more
        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498040934_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Cloud Backup & Recovery Options with AWS Partner Solutions

          Backup and recovery is a great first step to reducing physical datacenter infrastructure with the cloud, but it is tough to understand the various models for on-prem, hybrid and cloud-based data. This tech talk will discuss multiple hybrid cloud data protection approaches, including backup partner solution demonstrations. You will also learn how to protect in-cloud […]

          read more
          1498137016_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Cyberlink Uses VMware Technologies to Deliver Infrastructure and Security Services to Its Customers

          1498200252_maxresdefault.jpg

          Dell Servers and Citrix XenServer / Octoblu integration – E2EVC Session Video

          1497768308_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Can I Build a Landing Zone & Extend my Operations into AWS to Support my Migration? – #AWS Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video