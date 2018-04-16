Home Data Center Microsoft Failover Cluster File Share Witness and DFS

Microsoft Failover Cluster File Share Witness and DFS

Microsoft Failover Cluster File Share Witness and DFS
This blog discusses a new feature in the upcoming release of Windows Server 2019.

Currently, Windows Insiders receive current builds of Server 2019. We urge you to become an Insider and play a part in making Windows Server 2019 the best that it can be. To do so, go to this link and sign up.

One of the quorum models for Failover Clustering is the ability to use a file share as a witness resource. As a recap, the File Share Witness is designated a vote in the Cluster when needed and can act as a tie breaker in case there is ever a split between nodes (mainly seen in multi-site scenarios).

However, over the years, we have seen where this share is put on a DFS Share. This is an awfully bad idea and one not supported by Microsoft.  Please do not misunderstand that this is a stance against DFS.  DFS is a great feature with numerous deployments out there.  I am specifically talking about putting a cluster File Share Witness on a DFS share.

Read the entire article here, Failover Cluster File Share Witness and DFS

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

Data Center
News
Microsoft
