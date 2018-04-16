Microsoft Failover Cluster File Share Witness and DFS

This blog discusses a new feature in the upcoming release of Windows Server 2019.

One of the quorum models for Failover Clustering is the ability to use a file share as a witness resource. As a recap, the File Share Witness is designated a vote in the Cluster when needed and can act as a tie breaker in case there is ever a split between nodes (mainly seen in multi-site scenarios).

However, over the years, we have seen where this share is put on a DFS Share. This is an awfully bad idea and one not supported by Microsoft. Please do not misunderstand that this is a stance against DFS. DFS is a great feature with numerous deployments out there. I am specifically talking about putting a cluster File Share Witness on a DFS share.

