Microsoft: Extending OMS with SCCM Information
Brad Watts here to talk with you today about extending OMS with SCCM information. Microsoft Operations Management Suite (OMS) is a very powerful cloud based tool. There are bunch of out of the box solutions like Alert Management, Active Directory Assessment, SQL Assessment, Update Compliance, etc.. We’re not going into details of what OMS is or how to use the solutions that are available to you. If you aren’t familiar with the what OMS is and the benefits of the tool I strongly suggest you spend just a little bit of time browsing the OMS website here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/cloud-platform/operations-management-suite
All of the out the box solutions available in OMS are great but what if we have information that isn’t ingested through a solution but we’d like to take advantage of the extremely powerful Log Analytics Search API. Well that’s where the OMS Ingestion API comes into play.
OMS Ingestion API
The OMS Ingestion API is a PowerShell module that is available that allows us to send any information that we can gather through PowerShell to our OMS Workspace. The gist of how it works is the following
Read the entire article here, Extending OMS with SCCM Information
via the fine folks at Microsoft.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published