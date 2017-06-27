Microsoft: Extending OMS with SCCM Information

Brad Watts here to talk with you today about extending OMS with SCCM information. Microsoft Operations Management Suite (OMS) is a very powerful cloud based tool. There are bunch of out of the box solutions like Alert Management, Active Directory Assessment, SQL Assessment, Update Compliance, etc.. We’re not going into details of what OMS is or how to use the solutions that are available to you. If you aren’t familiar with the what OMS is and the benefits of the tool I strongly suggest you spend just a little bit of time browsing the OMS website here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/cloud-platform/operations-management-suite

All of the out the box solutions available in OMS are great but what if we have information that isn’t ingested through a solution but we’d like to take advantage of the extremely powerful Log Analytics Search API. Well that’s where the OMS Ingestion API comes into play.

OMS Ingestion API

The OMS Ingestion API is a PowerShell module that is available that allows us to send any information that we can gather through PowerShell to our OMS Workspace. The gist of how it works is the following

Read the entire article here, Extending OMS with SCCM Information

via the fine folks at Microsoft.