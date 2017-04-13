Microsoft: Export an Azure App Service Certificate PFX PowerShell

I found this article “Creating a local PFX copy of App Service Certificate” here and wanted to do a reproduction of it.

I wrote an article here where I discussed “How (I) configured an App Service Certificate for my Azure App Service” which might help to get a broader perspective of what and how to configure an App Service Certificate.

To execute the PowerShell script provided at the site mentioned in the first line of this article and shown in Figure 2, requires some information like Certificate Name, Resource Group, Email Id and Subscriptions. All of that information, excluding the Email Id can be found on the App Services Certificates –> Certificate Properties blade, as seen in Figure 1. The Email Id I used was the one linked to the Subscription in which the certificate exists.

