Microsoft: Experiencing a Real-World Security Investigation with OMS Security

Earlier this month, Tom Shinder wrote this article about the OMS Suite Experience Center. This is an amazing resource to learn more about OMS Security, experience the interface and get used to the dashboard. Now let’s move to the next level, let’s really perform a security investigation using the data available in this environment.

Perform the following steps before start this lab:

Access https://experience.mms.microsoft.com Fill the form with your own information, under Scenario select Security & Compliance, click I accept the terms and conditions and click Get started. If you receive a message asking if you want to download the PDF, click Download PDF, minimize Adobe Acrobat and switch to the browser that was opened. The OMS Dashboard is loaded in your browser. Click Security and Audit tile Go to the next section.

Investigating Security Issues with OMS

Scenario: you are investigating a series of suspicious activities in your network. The intent of this investigation is to find answers for the following questions:

